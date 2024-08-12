Fort McCoy Police captain describes post involvement in 2024 National Night Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operations Capt. Jeffrey Kingsley with the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department discusses the post's involvement in the 2024 National Night Out event Aug. 6, 2024, in Sparta, Wis., in this interview during the event. Fort McCoy supported two National Night Out events in 2024, including the one in Sparta and another in Tomah, Wis., with the 2024 Monroe County National Night Out. Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)