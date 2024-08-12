Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Police captain describes post involvement in 2024 National Night Out

    SPARTA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Operations Capt. Jeffrey Kingsley with the Fort McCoy (Wis.) Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department discusses the post's involvement in the 2024 National Night Out event Aug. 6, 2024, in Sparta, Wis., in this interview during the event. Fort McCoy supported two National Night Out events in 2024, including the one in Sparta and another in Tomah, Wis., with the 2024 Monroe County National Night Out. Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:47
    Category: Interviews
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Sparta
    National Night Out
    Fort McCoy Police Department
    Operations Capt. Jeffrey Kingsley

