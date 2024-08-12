Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Wishes the Screaming Eagles a Happy Airborne Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    For National Airborne Day, we honor the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), famed for its "Band of Brothers" and their historic WWII airborne operations. Known for their "Rendezvous with Destiny," the 101st now stands out for its unparalleled air assault capabilities, ready to execute any combat or contingency mission worldwide.

    We are proud to serve alongside and support our Screaming Eagles of the 101st! AIR ASSAULT!!!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 13:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 933650
    VIRIN: 240730-D-DQ133-8008
    Filename: DOD_110501558
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Wishes the Screaming Eagles a Happy Airborne Day, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download