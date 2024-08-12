For National Airborne Day, we honor the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), famed for its "Band of Brothers" and their historic WWII airborne operations. Known for their "Rendezvous with Destiny," the 101st now stands out for its unparalleled air assault capabilities, ready to execute any combat or contingency mission worldwide.
We are proud to serve alongside and support our Screaming Eagles of the 101st! AIR ASSAULT!!!
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 13:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|933650
|VIRIN:
|240730-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110501558
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Wishes the Screaming Eagles a Happy Airborne Day, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.