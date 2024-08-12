Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Participates in Carseat Safety Event

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital is once again partnering with Clarksville Police Department to offer a Car Seat Safety Check “Drive Thru” event, Aug 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Fryar Stadium parking lot at Fort Campbell. Choosing the right car seat and using it correctly every time is crucial to protecting your precious cargo.

