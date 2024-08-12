Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOFME EW 24 FTX II B-Roll

    PUERTO RICO

    08.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    Special Operations Medical Element members participate in a humanitarian aid disaster and relief scenario during Emerald Warrior 24 FTX II at Puerto Rico, Aug. 7, 2024. Some of the real-world responsibilities for SOFME include ensuring the health and wellbeing of all operational members, conducting casualty evacuations and providing medical expertise to commanders. (Video was altered for operation security) (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PR

    Emerald Warrior
    1CTCS
    AFSOC
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    SOFME
    EW24

