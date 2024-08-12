SOFME EW 24 FTX II B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Special Operations Medical Element members participate in a humanitarian aid disaster and relief scenario during Emerald Warrior 24 FTX II at Puerto Rico, Aug. 7, 2024. Some of the real-world responsibilities for SOFME include ensuring the health and wellbeing of all operational members, conducting casualty evacuations and providing medical expertise to commanders. (Video was altered for operation security) (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)