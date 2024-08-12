Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th MSS BMETS: Maintained equipment for ready warfighters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This video highlights the 325th Medical Support Squadron’s biomedical equipment technician shop at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8, 2024. BMET’s serve as caretakers of all medical equipment by ensuring that it is well-maintained, properly configured, and safely functional for medical staff to utilize on service members and patients. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933622
    VIRIN: 240812-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110501139
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th MSS BMETS: Maintained equipment for ready warfighters, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    ACC
    Tyndall
    BMET
    Shop Highlight
    325th MSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download