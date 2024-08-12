325th MSS BMETS: Maintained equipment for ready warfighters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video highlights the 325th Medical Support Squadron’s biomedical equipment technician shop at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8, 2024. BMET’s serve as caretakers of all medical equipment by ensuring that it is well-maintained, properly configured, and safely functional for medical staff to utilize on service members and patients. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)