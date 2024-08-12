325th MSS BMETS: Maintained equipment for ready warfighters

This video highlights the 325th Medical Support Squadron’s biomedical equipment technician shop at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8, 2024. BMET’s serve as caretakers of all medical equipment by ensuring that it is well-maintained, properly configured, and safely functional for medical staff to utilize on service members and patients. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 11:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933622
|VIRIN:
|240812-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110501139
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
