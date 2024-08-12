Introducing Scheduled Virtual Visits are a new, easy way for you to connect with patients.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933611
|VIRIN:
|240812-O-XH734-9734
|Filename:
|DOD_110500970
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, My Military Health - Scheduled Virtual Visits, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.