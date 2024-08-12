Broll: North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force conduct battle drills at Southern Accord 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard conduct basic battle drills alongside the Botswana Defence Force as part of exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 8, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability.



Shot List

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF, US discuss drills over a sand table

(06:15) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF pay attention to drills

(12:11) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF, US discuss drills over a sand table

(17:10) CLOSE UP SHOT: BDF pay attention to drills

(21:09) CLOSE UP SHOT: loading magazines

(28:07) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF form a line to fire

(34:11) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF conduct a review

(38:10) CLOSE UP SHOT: BDF flag

(42:02) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF cheers on members

(46:28) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF go over a sand table

(53:08) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF go on patrol

(59:20) LONG SHOT: US, BDF react to fire

(1:07:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: US, BDF load a weapon

(1:19:00) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF patrol

(1:32:00) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF react to contact

(1:35:00) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF runs down range