    Broll: US, Botswana conduct reflexive fire exercise

    SHOSHONG, BOTSWANA

    08.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard conduct reflexive fire training alongside the Botswana Defence Forces as part of exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 6, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability.

    Shot List:
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF, US in formation checking weapons
    (04:23) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF, US in formation checking weapons
    (07:21) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF, US in formation walking
    (12:06) CLOSE UP SHOT: BDF, US in formation
    (16:06) LONG SHOT: US, BDF formation
    (22:06) LONG SHOT: US, BDF formation
    (26:06) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF going over weapons
    (31:02) MEDIUM SHOT: weapon
    (34:21) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF going over weapons
    (44:16) LONG SHOT: US, BDF forming groups
    (49:16) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF loading magazine
    (01:05:00) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF firing at targets
    (01:26:07) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF clearing for lanes
    (01:31:00) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF firing at targets

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933607
    VIRIN: 240806-A-UI440-3341
    Filename: DOD_110500903
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SHOSHONG, BW

    This work, Broll: US, Botswana conduct reflexive fire exercise, by SGT Alisha Grezlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    StrongerTogether
    Joint-Service Exercise
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF

