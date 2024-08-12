Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Flight Simulator Returns to Key Field

    MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Justin Brown 

    186th Air Refueling Wing

    The 186th Air Refueling wing hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the return of the KC-135 Flight Simulator, Aug. 8, 2024 at Key Field Air National Guard Base. The on-site operational flight training will greatly enhance aircrew's ability to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Justin Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 10:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933606
    VIRIN: 240808-Z-UF579-1001
    Filename: DOD_110500865
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MERIDIAN, MISSISSIPPI, US

