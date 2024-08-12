Piano Burning History and Origination (B-Roll)

*AUDIO HAS BEEN OMITTED FROM SOME VIDEO CLIPS*
The ceremonial burning of a piano is a ritual amongst the fighter pilot community, in military legend the burning honors a Royal Air Force pilot who entertained his wingmen with his piano play, but following a battle in the skies he did not return. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|06.06.2024
|08.12.2024 07:57
|B-Roll
|933600
|240606-F-GM327-2003
|DOD_110500798
|00:02:08
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|2
