Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Piano Burning History and Origination (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    *AUDIO HAS BEEN OMITTED FROM SOME VIDEO CLIPS*

    The ceremonial burning of a piano is a ritual amongst the fighter pilot community, in military legend the burning honors a Royal Air Force pilot who entertained his wingmen with his piano play, but following a battle in the skies he did not return. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 07:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933600
    VIRIN: 240606-F-GM327-2003
    Filename: DOD_110500798
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Piano Burning History and Origination (B-Roll), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tradition
    Royal Air Force
    Air Force
    piano burn
    iano Burning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download