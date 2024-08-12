Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Piano Burning History and Origination (720p without graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The ceremonial burning of a piano is a ritual amongst the fighter pilot community, in military legend the burning honors a Royal Air Force pilot who entertained his wingmen with his piano play, but following a battle in the skies he did not return. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 07:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933597
    VIRIN: 240812-F-GM327-1002
    Filename: DOD_110500795
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Piano Burning History and Origination (720p without graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tradition
    Royal Air Force
    Air Force
    Piano Burning
    piano burn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download