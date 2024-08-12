The ceremonial burning of a piano is a ritual amongst the fighter pilot community, in military legend the burning honors a Royal Air Force pilot who entertained his wingmen with his piano play, but following a battle in the skies he did not return. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 07:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933596
|VIRIN:
|240812-F-GM327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110500794
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Piano Burning History and Origination (720p with graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
