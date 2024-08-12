Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOSS Vicenza_Swift Water Rescue_B-Roll

    ITALY

    08.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    A Broll package created for the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers or BOSS program. This package highlights the Swift Water rescue course hosted by Terntino Wild and organized by the BOSS program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 07:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933595
    VIRIN: 240803-A-AF910-2977
    Filename: DOD_110500793
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BOSS Vicenza_Swift Water Rescue_B-Roll, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    broll
    rapids
    Swift water

