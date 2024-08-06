Titan Tuesday: Staff Sgt. Vincent Nattle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vincent Nattle, noncommissioned officer in charge of airfield management operations assigned to the 39th Operations Support Squadron, talks about his job and time at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2024. Airfield Management provides clear and effective communication to verify information and establish safety on the airfield.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)