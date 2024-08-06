Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan Tuesday: Staff Sgt. Vincent Nattle

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vincent Nattle, noncommissioned officer in charge of airfield management operations assigned to the 39th Operations Support Squadron, talks about his job and time at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2024. Airfield Management provides clear and effective communication to verify information and establish safety on the airfield.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 05:15
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Incirlik
    39 ABW
    Airfield Management
    Air Force
    Airman
    Titan Tuesday

