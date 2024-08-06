Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range in Pohnpei

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participate in a live fire range during a combat marksmanship program range as part of exercise Koa Moana 24 at Palikir, Pohnpei, the Federated States of Micronesia, July 25, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. 1st MLG sustains warfighting readiness throughout fulfilling global force management requirements, providing capabilities aligned with I Marine Expeditionary Force, and operational needs through manning, training, and equipping of combat-credible forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 06:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933588
|VIRIN:
|240725-M-JC323-1099
|Filename:
|DOD_110500707
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|POHNPEI, FM
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
