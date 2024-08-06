Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240809-VIC_InFocus_Vicenza_Swift Water Rescue_CLEAN COPY

    ITALY

    08.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    An infocus package without graphics created for the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers or BOSS program. This package highlights the Swift Water rescue course hosted by Terntino Wild and organized by the BOSS program. it includes interviews from a BOSS attendee Jon Stewart, a BOSS volunteer Braydon Naylor, and the BOSS president Tyler Campbell.

    This work, 240809-VIC_InFocus_Vicenza_Swift Water Rescue_CLEAN COPY, by SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BOSS
    rapids
    Trentino wild

