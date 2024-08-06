Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My Army Post App Promo #2, navigating Army bases

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2024

    U.S. Army Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins and Sgt. Shane Gooden, broadcast specialists at American Forces Network Humphreys, promote the My Army Post App launch on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 27, 2024. The My Army Post Application was designed and developed by the Army Software Factory, part of U.S. Army Futures Command. The app initially launched January 2024 with the goal of arming Soldiers with information they need to navigate Army bases. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 02:17
    Category: Commercials
    TAGS

    navigation
    application
    U.S. Army Futures Command
    Army Software Factory
    My Army Post

