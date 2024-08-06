U.S. Army Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins and Sgt. Shane Gooden, broadcast specialists at American Forces Network Humphreys, promote the My Army Post App launch on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 27, 2024. The My Army Post Application was designed and developed by the Army Software Factory, part of U.S. Army Futures Command. The app initially launched January 2024 with the goal of arming Soldiers with information they need to navigate Army bases. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 02:17
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|933574
|VIRIN:
|240327-A-OW819-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110500560
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, My Army Post App Promo #2, navigating Army bases, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.