BROLL: US, Botswana special forces conduct training at exercise Southern Accord 2024

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne), North Carolina National Guard, conduct training with Botswana Defence Force Special Forces at exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Thebephatshwa Air Base, Botswana, Aug. 9, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)



Shot List:

(00:00) ESTABLISHING SHOT - BDF soldiers conduct mounted and dismounted patrols

(08:58) MEDIUM SHOT - BDF dismounted soldiers inspect lane

(20:30) MEDIUM SHOT - BDF dismounted soldier marks a spot on the lane

(27:58) MEDIUM to CLOSE SHOT - BDF dismounted soldiers continue inspection

(52:40) MEDIUM SHOT - BDF solders react to simulated casualty

(01:01:17) MEDIUM SHOT - BDF soldiers prepare simulated casualty for extraction

(01:05:43) MEDIUM SHOT - BDF soldiers secure simulated casualty onto stretcher

(01:14:23) MEDIUM SHOT - BDF soldiers move simulated casualty by stretcher to extraction point