    Yonabaru Great Tug-of-War Festival 2024

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2024

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    The 18th Force Support Squadron's Kadena Information, Tickets and Travel office sponsor Department of Defense members and their families to attend the Yonabaru Great Tug-of-War Festival at Yonakohama Park in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2024. Hundreds gathered at the festival to partake in live music, eisa folk dancing, food, and tug-of-water a 5-ton, 90-meter long handmade rope. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    Location: OKINAWA, JP

