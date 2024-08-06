Yonabaru Great Tug-of-War Festival 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 18th Force Support Squadron's Kadena Information, Tickets and Travel office sponsor Department of Defense members and their families to attend the Yonabaru Great Tug-of-War Festival at Yonakohama Park in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2024. Hundreds gathered at the festival to partake in live music, eisa folk dancing, food, and tug-of-water a 5-ton, 90-meter long handmade rope. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)