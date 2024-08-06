The 18th Force Support Squadron's Kadena Information, Tickets and Travel office sponsor Department of Defense members and their families to attend the Yonabaru Great Tug-of-War Festival at Yonakohama Park in Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 4, 2024. Hundreds gathered at the festival to partake in live music, eisa folk dancing, food, and tug-of-water a 5-ton, 90-meter long handmade rope. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 01:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933557
|VIRIN:
|240808-M-VB745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110500243
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yonabaru Great Tug-of-War Festival 2024, by Cpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
