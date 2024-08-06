Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACUP - Kunsan Fire Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire station conducts readiness exercises at Kunsan Air Base Republic of Korea, July 26, 2024. (Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 19:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 933553
    VIRIN: 240726-F-MC941-4321
    Filename: DOD_110500188
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, PACUP - Kunsan Fire Training, by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire
    Korea
    Kunsan
    Air Force
    training

