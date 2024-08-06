Aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron fly an aerial refueling mission in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the western part of the U.S. during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, Aug. 7, 2024. As part of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, the 91st ARS operates the KC-135 aircraft conducting air refueling missions necessary to support air mobility missions on a global scale. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts and reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness by delivering cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 17:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933550
|VIRIN:
|240807-F-BQ566-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110500129
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 91st ARS Enables Combat-Power Generation During Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.