91st ARS Enables Combat-Power Generation During Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933550" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron fly an aerial refueling mission in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the western part of the U.S. during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, Aug. 7, 2024. As part of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, the 91st ARS operates the KC-135 aircraft conducting air refueling missions necessary to support air mobility missions on a global scale. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts and reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness by delivering cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)