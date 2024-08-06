Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91st ARS Enables Combat-Power Generation During Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook        

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron fly an aerial refueling mission in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the western part of the U.S. during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, Aug. 7, 2024. As part of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, the 91st ARS operates the KC-135 aircraft conducting air refueling missions necessary to support air mobility missions on a global scale. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets will support warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Bamboo Eagle provides participating units opportunities to highlight Air Force efforts and reoptimize for Great Power Competition and to focus on mission readiness by delivering cross-functional and lethal combat capabilities with the speed and agility required to meet pacing challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 17:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933550
    VIRIN: 240807-F-BQ566-2001
    Filename: DOD_110500129
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ARS Enables Combat-Power Generation During Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    AMC BE 24-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download