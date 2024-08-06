S.C. Army National Guard Soldiers conduct training on the Black Hornet Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with 1st and 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Battalion, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, conduct training on the Black Hornet Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Aug. 10, 2024 at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina. The Black Hornet Nano is a portable UAV that increases reconnaissance, surveillance, and route or terrain situational awareness for modernization on the battle space. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 17:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
