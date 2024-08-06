Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S.C. Army National Guard Soldiers conduct training on the Black Hornet Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with 1st and 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Battalion, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, conduct training on the Black Hornet Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Aug. 10, 2024 at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina. The Black Hornet Nano is a portable UAV that increases reconnaissance, surveillance, and route or terrain situational awareness for modernization on the battle space. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 17:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 933548
    VIRIN: 240810-A-SH145-5491
    Filename: DOD_110500103
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    South Carolina National Guard
    108th Public Affairs Detachment
    modernization
    4-118th
    Army 2030
    Black Hornet Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

