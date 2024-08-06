Maryland Guard attends the Maryland Municipal League Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the Maryland National Guard were asked to participate in the Maryland Municipal League Conference on June 24 and 25, 2024 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, Maryland. Members were present from recruiting and leadership both as exhibitors at the event and as participants of the event.