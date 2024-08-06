Members from the Maryland National Guard were asked to participate in the Maryland Municipal League Conference on June 24 and 25, 2024 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, Maryland. Members were present from recruiting and leadership both as exhibitors at the event and as participants of the event.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 15:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933544
|VIRIN:
|240624-Z-AH104-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110499960
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland Guard attends the Maryland Municipal League Conference, by SrA Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
