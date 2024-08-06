Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Guard attends the Maryland Municipal League Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandra Huettner 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Members from the Maryland National Guard were asked to participate in the Maryland Municipal League Conference on June 24 and 25, 2024 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, Maryland. Members were present from recruiting and leadership both as exhibitors at the event and as participants of the event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933544
    VIRIN: 240624-Z-AH104-1001
    Filename: DOD_110499960
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Guard attends the Maryland Municipal League Conference, by SrA Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland Municipal League

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download