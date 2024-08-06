Iowa ANG’s 185th ARW Commander honors unit members at August commander’s call event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933543" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video shows a commander's call event at the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing.



Colonel Sonya Morrison called members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing for a special formation during their August training weekend.



Morrison asked 185th Airmen to attend the commanders call event so she could thank unit members for their recent contributions to the Iowa Air National Guard mission.



At the event a number of superior performers were recognized for special contributions along with the unit’s Airmen of the year and base honor guard.



Unit members who are part of the Iowa Governor’s Ten rifle competition and food services were also recognized for their performance in recent competitions.



At the event Colonel Morrison talked to unit members about the history and future of the Iowa Air National Guard’s mission in Sioux City.



With members of the state staff from Des Moines, along with Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott in attendance, Morrison also talked about many changes in the Iowa National Guard mission as well as future plans.



Lieutenant Col. Steve Peters serves as the 185th Wing Chaplain, he talked about the importance of community support of the Iowa National Guard mission.



Lower thirds:

Chaplain Lt. Col Steve Peters

185th ARW Wing Chaplain