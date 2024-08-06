Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa ANG’s 185th ARW Commander honors unit members at August commander’s call event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows a commander's call event at the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing.

    Colonel Sonya Morrison called members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing for a special formation during their August training weekend.

    Morrison asked 185th Airmen to attend the commanders call event so she could thank unit members for their recent contributions to the Iowa Air National Guard mission.

    At the event a number of superior performers were recognized for special contributions along with the unit’s Airmen of the year and base honor guard.

    Unit members who are part of the Iowa Governor’s Ten rifle competition and food services were also recognized for their performance in recent competitions.

    At the event Colonel Morrison talked to unit members about the history and future of the Iowa Air National Guard’s mission in Sioux City.

    With members of the state staff from Des Moines, along with Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott in attendance, Morrison also talked about many changes in the Iowa National Guard mission as well as future plans.

    Lieutenant Col. Steve Peters serves as the 185th Wing Chaplain, he talked about the importance of community support of the Iowa National Guard mission.

    Lower thirds:
    Chaplain Lt. Col Steve Peters
    185th ARW Wing Chaplain

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933543
    VIRIN: 240811-Z-KZ880-1001
    Filename: DOD_110499914
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa ANG’s 185th ARW Commander honors unit members at August commander’s call event, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Commanders Call

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download