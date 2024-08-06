Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A C-5M Super Galaxy from the 9th Airlift Squadron lands at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center during Northern Strike 24-2

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 9th Airlift Squadron, 436th Airlift Wing, lands during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Alpena Combat Training Readiness Center, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2024. NS 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 12:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933540
    VIRIN: 240810-Z-QB509-2001
    Filename: DOD_110499858
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US

    This work, A C-5M Super Galaxy from the 9th Airlift Squadron lands at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center during Northern Strike 24-2, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    National Guard
    436th Airlift Wing
    9th Airlift Squadron
    Northern Strike
    NS242

