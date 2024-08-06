Broll: North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force conduct urban operation training at exercise Southern Accord 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



North Carolina National Guard and Botswana Defence Force jointly conduct simulated urban operations at exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 9, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)