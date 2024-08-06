Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Bison Company Kuwait Homecoming: 1st Lt. Joshua Banks

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard 1st Lt. Joshua Banks, a platoon leader assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment

    Description: Approximately 100 Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment returned home after a 9-month deployment to Kuwait on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Aug. 10, 2024. The deployment was in support of Operation Spartan Shield, which aims to build partner capacity in the Middle East to promote self-reliance and increase security among partner nations.
    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 01:48
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

