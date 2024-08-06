Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard 1st Lt. Joshua Banks, a platoon leader assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment
Description: Approximately 100 Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment returned home after a 9-month deployment to Kuwait on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Aug. 10, 2024. The deployment was in support of Operation Spartan Shield, which aims to build partner capacity in the Middle East to promote self-reliance and increase security among partner nations.
(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 01:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|933533
|VIRIN:
|240810-Z-SR689-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110499553
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Bison Company Kuwait Homecoming: 1st Lt. Joshua Banks, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Welcome home: Bison Company Army Guardsmen returns from Kuwait
