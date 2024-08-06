JRTC 24-08 Wrapup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over the month of June, more than 5,000 Soldiers from across the United States and Canada, led by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Wisconsin National Guard, have put their skills to the test at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on Fort Johnson, Louisiana.