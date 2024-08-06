Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRTC 24-08 Wrapup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Over the month of June, more than 5,000 Soldiers from across the United States and Canada, led by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Wisconsin National Guard, have put their skills to the test at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933512
    VIRIN: 240623-A-OK054-4317
    Filename: DOD_110499290
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC 24-08 Wrapup, by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Decades of Influence: Red Arrow Transformed by Joint Readiness Training Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download