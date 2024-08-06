Over the month of June, more than 5,000 Soldiers from across the United States and Canada, led by the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), Wisconsin National Guard, have put their skills to the test at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on Fort Johnson, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 15:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933512
|VIRIN:
|240623-A-OK054-4317
|Filename:
|DOD_110499290
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JRTC 24-08 Wrapup, by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Decades of Influence: Red Arrow Transformed by Joint Readiness Training Exercise
No keywords found.