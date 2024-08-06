Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Joe Seymour, with the U.S. Army Center for Military History, talks with competitors in the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition about the military history of the Lake Champlain area while on the rear deck of a U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot medium response boat off Valcour Island on Lake Champlain during the competition’s historical talk and swim challenge events near Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 6, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. Winners are named the Army Guard Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and move on to compete in the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition, with other Soldiers from the Best Warrior Competition filling out the ranks of their squad. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933510
    VIRIN: 240806-Z-IC909-6786
    Filename: DOD_110499249
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US

    National Guard Bureau

    Army National Guard
    NBWC24
    2024 National Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2024

