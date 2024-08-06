Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS Week in Review!

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Angela Fry and 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- What happened at NAVSCIATTS this past week? Maintenance training...small craft operations...an Intel Fusion and Operations Integration graduation...and continued developing and combining strengths with our unmatched network of Allies and Partners!

    Partners from Bangladesh, Germany, Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand are participating in Semester 24-5 operational and tactical courses at command facilities located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 11:55
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

