NAVSCIATTS Week in Review!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933509" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- What happened at NAVSCIATTS this past week? Maintenance training...small craft operations...an Intel Fusion and Operations Integration graduation...and continued developing and combining strengths with our unmatched network of Allies and Partners!



Partners from Bangladesh, Germany, Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand are participating in Semester 24-5 operational and tactical courses at command facilities located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.