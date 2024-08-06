BROLL Video Interview: Botswana Defence Force Capt. Simon discusses medical civic action program at Southern Accord 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Botswana Defence Force Capt. Botsala Simon, a medical unit administration officer with Military Health Services, discusses the medical civic action program (MEDCAP) to offer free healthcare to Botswana residents during exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 8, 2024. Through detailed bilateral planning, the U.S. Army and BDF conducted a community outreach campaign to provide health services for approximately 300 patients per day over a two-week period. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by SETAF-AF. Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Joe Legros)



Shot List (ALL MEDIUM SHOTS):

(00:00) BDF Capt. Simon introduces the MEDCAP in Shoshong at Southern Accord

(12:39) Simon describes the types of services offered during the MEDCAP

(36:15) Simon discusses how the BDF raised awareness to local communities

(53:32) Simon talks about the success of the outreach campaign, as providers see an average of 300 patients per day

(01:07:47) Simon highlights the increase in patients as compared to the normal amount of patients seen

(01:16:20) Simon concludes that the program has been personally rewarding