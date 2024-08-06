BROLL Video Interview: US Army Master Sgt. Stephen Minutolo discusses medical civic action program at Southern Accord 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Master Sgt. Stephen Minutolo, medical operations non-commissioned officer in charge within the surgeon directorate, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discusses coordination and partnership with the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and local health districts to offer free healthcare to Botswana residents at a medical civic action program (MEDCAP) during exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 8, 2024. Through detailed bilateral planning, the U.S. Army and BDF conducted community outreach to provide health services for approximately 300 patients per day over a two-week period. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by SETAF-AF. Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)



Shot List (ALL MEDIUM SHOTS):

(00:00) U.S. Army Master Sgt. Stephen Minutolo introduces himself

(07:33) Minutolo defines MEDCAP

(28:12) Minutolo describes the various treatments available to patients

(38:43) Minutolo discusses his personal experience in planning the MEDCAP

(51:07) Minutolo discusses BDF’s role in coordinating with civic partners

(01:16:53) We are SETAF-AF statement - Version 1

(01:22:25) We are SETAF-AF statement - Version 2 with outtake