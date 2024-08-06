Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: US, Botswana conduct medical civic action program at Southern Accord 2024

    SHOSHONG, BOTSWANA

    08.08.2024

    Video by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers and the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) team with local health districts to offer free healthcare to Botswana patients during exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 8, 2024. BDF Capt. Simon Botsala, a medical unit administration officer with Military Health Services, teamed with U.S. Army Master Sgt. Stephen Minutolo, medical operations non-commissioned officer in charge of the surgeon directorate, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), to plan, conduct community outreach and provide health services for approximately 300 patients per day over a two-week period. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

    Shot List :
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Establishing shot of patients awaiting treatment (down to up pan)
    (05:56) LONG SHOT: BDF Capt. Lekgobo and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Minutolo walk through patient waiting area
    (22:55) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF Capt. Lekgobo and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Minutolo speak together (right to left pan)
    (32:27) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF Capt. Lekgobo and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Minutolo speak together (left to right pan)
    (43:07) CLOSE SHOT: BDF MAJ Theeto, a medical provider with BDF medical health services, speaks with a BDF partner
    (54:11) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF Capt. Lekgobo speaks with patient awaiting care
    (1:05:11) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF provider takes patient’s temperature
    (1:11:19) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF provider measures patient’s blood pressure

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 07:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933502
    VIRIN: 240808-A-SD031-3546
    Filename: DOD_110499167
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: SHOSHONG, BW

    TAGS

    MEDCAP
    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    StrongerTogether
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF

