U.S. Marines with 3D Force Reconnaissance Company, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve undertake range training with the M110 semi-automatic sniper system at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, on July 18, 2024. This comprehensive training session focused on practicing various shooting techniques and navigating obstacles that mirror real-world combat situations. The exercises are designed to enhance their precision, adaptability, and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher and Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 05:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933498
|VIRIN:
|240809-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110499023
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Reconnaissance Marines Sniper Training at Panzer Kaserne, by Cpl Jacob Richardson and Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
