Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reconnaissance Marines Sniper Training at Panzer Kaserne

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOEBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    08.09.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 3D Force Reconnaissance Company, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve undertake range training with the M110 semi-automatic sniper system at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, on July 18, 2024. This comprehensive training session focused on practicing various shooting techniques and navigating obstacles that mirror real-world combat situations. The exercises are designed to enhance their precision, adaptability, and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher and Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 05:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933498
    VIRIN: 240809-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110499023
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reconnaissance Marines Sniper Training at Panzer Kaserne, by Cpl Jacob Richardson and Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Sniper
    Range
    Recon
    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Training
    Stuttgart
    MARFOREUR/AF
    MFEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download