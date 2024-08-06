Reconnaissance Marines Sniper Training at Panzer Kaserne

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933498" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3D Force Reconnaissance Company, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve undertake range training with the M110 semi-automatic sniper system at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, on July 18, 2024. This comprehensive training session focused on practicing various shooting techniques and navigating obstacles that mirror real-world combat situations. The exercises are designed to enhance their precision, adaptability, and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher and Cpl. Jacob Richardson)