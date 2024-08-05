After the Compact of Free Association agreement was signed between the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the United States of America, U.S. Army dental teams traveled to Ebeye, RMI, to perform tooth extractions, provide basic dental care and educate the local population on dental health.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 18:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|933486
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-XH946-2038
|Filename:
|DOD_110498539
|Length:
|00:12:23
|Location:
|EBEYE, MH
|Hometown:
|EBEYE, KWA, MH
|Hometown:
|KWAJALEIN, MH
|Hometown:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Health Engagement: Marshall Islands Dental, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Department of Defense
Department of the Army
United States Department of State (DOS)