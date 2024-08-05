Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Health Engagement: Marshall Islands Dental

    EBEYE, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    08.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    After the Compact of Free Association agreement was signed between the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the United States of America, U.S. Army dental teams traveled to Ebeye, RMI, to perform tooth extractions, provide basic dental care and educate the local population on dental health.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 18:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 933486
    VIRIN: 240801-A-XH946-2038
    Filename: DOD_110498539
    Length: 00:12:23
    Location: EBEYE, MH
    Hometown: EBEYE, KWA, MH
    Hometown: KWAJALEIN, MH
    Hometown: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    This work, Global Health Engagement: Marshall Islands Dental, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    making a difference
    Army Medicine
    be all you can be
    Indo Pacific Command
    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)

