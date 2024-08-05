Global Health Engagement: Marshall Islands Dental

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933486" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After the Compact of Free Association agreement was signed between the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the United States of America, U.S. Army dental teams traveled to Ebeye, RMI, to perform tooth extractions, provide basic dental care and educate the local population on dental health.