AtHoc is an emergency notification system used by the military to alert users of emergency situations, public safety impacts, base closures and more. Jay Price, emergency management specialist senior planner at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, explains the importance of AtHoc and how registered users can update their contact information to receive important updates in real-time on their computers or mobile devices. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 20:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933483
|VIRIN:
|240809-N-PW030-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110498522
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AtHoC, by PO3 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
