    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    AtHoc is an emergency notification system used by the military to alert users of emergency situations, public safety impacts, base closures and more. Jay Price, emergency management specialist senior planner at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, explains the importance of AtHoc and how registered users can update their contact information to receive important updates in real-time on their computers or mobile devices. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 20:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933483
    VIRIN: 240809-N-PW030-1001
    Filename: DOD_110498522
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AtHoC, by PO3 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    AtHoc

