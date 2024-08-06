video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AtHoc is an emergency notification system used by the military to alert users of emergency situations, public safety impacts, base closures and more. Jay Price, emergency management specialist senior planner at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, explains the importance of AtHoc and how registered users can update their contact information to receive important updates in real-time on their computers or mobile devices. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Tristan Kyle Labuguen)