Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, meets with students, staff and visitors on Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, on August 7, 2024. Marsh answered questions and emphasized that the Air Force has opened doors for her to pursue her personal, professional and education goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933478
|VIRIN:
|240808-F-PY937-5004
|Filename:
|DOD_110498310
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt Marsh Visits Buckley Space Force Base, by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.