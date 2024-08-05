Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare F-16 Fighting Falcons for Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 missions. F-16 Fighting Falcons from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany and the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, taxi out for missions during Red Flag 24-3. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air, domain (supported by space, and cyber) in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. The 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.
|07.31.2024
|08.09.2024 18:13
|B-Roll
|933475
|240731-F-UT528-1296
|DOD_110498258
|00:03:04
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|2
|2
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 Maintenance and taxis, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
