Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 Maintenance and taxis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933475" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare F-16 Fighting Falcons for Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 missions. F-16 Fighting Falcons from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany and the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, taxi out for missions during Red Flag 24-3. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air, domain (supported by space, and cyber) in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. The 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.