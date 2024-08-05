Florida Army National Guard Participates in XCTC 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly 5,000 Florida Army National Guard Soldiers reported to Camp Shelby, Mississippi, for the Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise (XCTC) in July 2024.



XCTC is a significant training event the Florida Army National Guard participates in every five years to test the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s (IBCT) ability to deploy via realistic scenarios and coordinated multi-unit movements.