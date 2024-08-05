Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Florida Army National Guard Participates in XCTC 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Nearly 5,000 Florida Army National Guard Soldiers reported to Camp Shelby, Mississippi, for the Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise (XCTC) in July 2024.

    XCTC is a significant training event the Florida Army National Guard participates in every five years to test the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s (IBCT) ability to deploy via realistic scenarios and coordinated multi-unit movements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933474
    VIRIN: 240731-Z-CV219-1001
    Filename: DOD_110498235
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Army National Guard Participates in XCTC 2024, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability
    FLNG XCTC
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download