Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 Take offs

F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lightning IIs, F-16 Fighting Falcons, a B-1 Lancer, and F-15E Strike Eagles take off from Nellis Air Force Base for Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 Missions. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air, domain (supported by space, and cyber) in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. The 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.
