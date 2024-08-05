Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 Take offs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lightning IIs, F-16 Fighting Falcons, a B-1 Lancer, and F-15E Strike Eagles take off from Nellis Air Force Base for Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 Missions. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air, domain (supported by space, and cyber) in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. The 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 16:58
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

