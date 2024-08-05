161st Medical Group prepares 102nd Medical Group for 2024 Medic Rodeo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Members of the 161st Medical Group (MDG), 161st Air Refueling Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, train members of the 102nd MDG, 102nd Intelligence Wing, Massachusetts Air National Guard, on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 8, 2024. The 102nd MDG was selected among 89 Air National Guard medical units to compete against teams from other Major Commands in the 2024 Medic Rodeo competition at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 12-16, 2024. (Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)