Strategic Response Team trains to be always ready

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conduct structure assaults and room clearing training at Blue Force Gear, Pooler, Georgia, July 12, 2024. These top-performing defenders collectively work together on the 165th Strategic Response Team and are trained to rapidly respond to high risk, high threat scenarios ensuring airmen readiness and enhancing unit capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933448
|VIRIN:
|240712-F-HO038-5887
|Filename:
|DOD_110497772
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
