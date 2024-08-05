Strategic Response Team trains to be always ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conduct structure assaults and room clearing training at Blue Force Gear, Pooler, Georgia, July 12, 2024. These top-performing defenders collectively work together on the 165th Strategic Response Team and are trained to rapidly respond to high risk, high threat scenarios ensuring airmen readiness and enhancing unit capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn)