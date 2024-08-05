Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strategic Response Team trains to be always ready

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conduct structure assaults and room clearing training at Blue Force Gear, Pooler, Georgia, July 12, 2024. These top-performing defenders collectively work together on the 165th Strategic Response Team and are trained to rapidly respond to high risk, high threat scenarios ensuring airmen readiness and enhancing unit capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933448
    VIRIN: 240712-F-HO038-5887
    Filename: DOD_110497772
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategic Response Team trains to be always ready, by SSgt Zachary Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download