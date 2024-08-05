Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 National Best Warrior Competition: Finale

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    The 2024 National Best Warrior Competition occurred this past week at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vermont, Aug 9, 2024. Fourteen competitors from around the nation came to the competition hosted by the Vermont National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 13:55
    VIRIN: 240809-Z-WG583-6403
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US

    NBWC2024

