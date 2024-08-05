2024 National Best Warrior Competition: Finale

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2024 National Best Warrior Competition occurred this past week at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vermont, Aug 9, 2024. Fourteen competitors from around the nation came to the competition hosted by the Vermont National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Denis Nunez)