The 2024 National Best Warrior Competition occurred this past week at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vermont, Aug 9, 2024. Fourteen competitors from around the nation came to the competition hosted by the Vermont National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Denis Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 13:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933447
|VIRIN:
|240809-Z-WG583-6403
|Filename:
|DOD_110497760
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 National Best Warrior Competition: Finale, by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
