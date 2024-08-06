Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th SFAB Advisors complete VALEX at JRTC for Force Package 25-1E

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Force Package 25-1E recently completed a rigorous validation exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, La. Advisors were tested across multiple spheres of training, integrating digital and real-world elements to prepare for future missions with NATO allies and partners. In this video, leaders and observer-controller-trainers (OC/Ts) discuss the challenging scenarios faced, from simulated conflict zones to war gaming simulations. The 4th SFAB continues to lead the way in strengthening partnerships and maintaining readiness across Europe.
    (U.S. Army Video by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 13:43
    This work, 4th SFAB Advisors complete VALEX at JRTC for Force Package 25-1E, by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Advisors
    JRTC
    Fort Carson
    SFAB
    4th SFAB

