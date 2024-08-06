4th SFAB Advisors complete VALEX at JRTC for Force Package 25-1E

Force Package 25-1E recently completed a rigorous validation exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, La. Advisors were tested across multiple spheres of training, integrating digital and real-world elements to prepare for future missions with NATO allies and partners. In this video, leaders and observer-controller-trainers (OC/Ts) discuss the challenging scenarios faced, from simulated conflict zones to war gaming simulations. The 4th SFAB continues to lead the way in strengthening partnerships and maintaining readiness across Europe.
