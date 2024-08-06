4th SFAB Advisors complete VALEX at JRTC for Force Package 25-1E

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Force Package 25-1E recently completed a rigorous validation exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, La. Advisors were tested across multiple spheres of training, integrating digital and real-world elements to prepare for future missions with NATO allies and partners. In this video, leaders and observer-controller-trainers (OC/Ts) discuss the challenging scenarios faced, from simulated conflict zones to war gaming simulations. The 4th SFAB continues to lead the way in strengthening partnerships and maintaining readiness across Europe.

(U.S. Army Video by Capt. Aaron Blevins)