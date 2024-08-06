Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia National Guard Conducts Road Clearance during Tropical Storm Debby (A-Roll Package)

    STATESBORO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christophe Chin 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Georgia National Guard is prepared to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, should our capabilities and capacity be required. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor.

    (0:00 - 2:27) - Dink Butler, Public Works Director, Bulloch County
    (2:27 - 2:58) - Cpt. Carson Wright, Company Commander, Alpha Company, 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 15:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 933444
    VIRIN: 240808-A-GT046-3378
    Filename: DOD_110497745
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: STATESBORO, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: GLENNVILLE, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: SYLVANIA, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Tropical Storm Debby
    Bulloch County

