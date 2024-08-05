Georgia National Guard Conducts Road Clearance during Tropical Storm Debby

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, assist with storm relief efforts during Tropical Storm Debby. The Georgia National Guard is prepared to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, should our capabilities and capacity be required. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA and other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Christophe Chin)