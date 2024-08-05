Ava Sklener, a student trainee with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and a sophomore at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, talks about her experience spending a summer working with the district from seeing how projects are managed, to conducting site visits to see how the work is carried out, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 7, 2024. USACE offers internships to high school, undergraduate and graduate students to gain firsthand experience. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 12:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933434
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110497533
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ava Sklener - A Student's Experience with USACE, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS
