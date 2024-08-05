Ava Sklener - A Student's Experience with USACE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ava Sklener, a student trainee with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and a sophomore at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, talks about her experience spending a summer working with the district from seeing how projects are managed, to conducting site visits to see how the work is carried out, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 7, 2024. USACE offers internships to high school, undergraduate and graduate students to gain firsthand experience. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)