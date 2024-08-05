Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ava Sklener - A Student's Experience with USACE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Ava Sklener, a student trainee with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and a sophomore at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, talks about her experience spending a summer working with the district from seeing how projects are managed, to conducting site visits to see how the work is carried out, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 7, 2024. USACE offers internships to high school, undergraduate and graduate students to gain firsthand experience. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 12:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933434
    VIRIN: 240809-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_110497533
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ava Sklener - A Student's Experience with USACE, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Intern
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Student Trainee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download