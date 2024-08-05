U.S. Air Force 1st Combat Camera Squadron members take part in live-fire and weapons familiarization training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, July 24, 2024. Combat Camera professionals conducted weapons and tactics training to further their confidence for deployment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 11:42
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|933433
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-FM571-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110497508
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1 CTCS strengthens capabilities at Fort Jackson, by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.