    1 CTCS strengthens capabilities at Fort Jackson

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force 1st Combat Camera Squadron members take part in live-fire and weapons familiarization training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, July 24, 2024. Combat Camera professionals conducted weapons and tactics training to further their confidence for deployment operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 11:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 933433
    VIRIN: 240802-F-FM571-9001
    Filename: DOD_110497508
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 CTCS strengthens capabilities at Fort Jackson, by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Range Day
    Darbasie

