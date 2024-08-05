Florida task force commander conducts command visit at SLRC, recognizes Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Brig. Gen Alex Harlamor, Florida task force commander during Florida's Hurricane Debby response, conducts command visit at the State Logistics Response Center in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 8. 2024. During the visit, he tours the facility, talks to Soldiers and civilian workers operating the facility, and recognizes Soldiers for excellent performance during their mobilization. (U.S. Army Guard video by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)