Army Brig. Gen Alex Harlamor, Florida task force commander during Florida's Hurricane Debby response, conducts command visit at the State Logistics Response Center in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 8. 2024. During the visit, he tours the facility, talks to Soldiers and civilian workers operating the facility, and recognizes Soldiers for excellent performance during their mobilization. (U.S. Army Guard video by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 12:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933431
|VIRIN:
|240809-Z-XD814-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110497482
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida task force commander conducts command visit at SLRC, recognizes Soldiers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.