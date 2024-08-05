America's Engineers- W.P. Franklin Lock

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District’s Jason Pritt, retired from the U.S. Army as a Sergeant's Major. He continues to serve his country as a lock and dam operations specialist at the W.P. Franklin Lock in Alva, Fl.
Our field personnel are the backbone of the Corps and our unseen heroes. They are America’s Engineers!
The U.S. Corps of Engineers owns and operates more than 600 dams located throughout the United States. Lock and Dam operators are responsible for the operation of navigation lock and dam equipment and machinery to allow river traffic to pass through the locks. The work of lock and dam operators is essential in allowing water to pass between different levels of elevation between bodies of water, and in order to maintain pool levels. (U.S. Army video: Brigida I. Sanchez)
https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/NowHiring/
